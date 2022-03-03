CHICAGO (CBS) — Mostly cloudy and cool tonight with lows in the mid 20s.
READ MORE: Jones College Prep Local School Council Takes Serious Issue With Principal Joseph Powers' Record, Says CPS Is Not Heeding Their Concerns
Partly cloudy for Friday with a breeze from the east-southeast. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
A strong south wind will push highs on Saturday to the highest levels so far this year. Highs will be running more than 20 degrees above average in the mid to upper 60s.READ MORE: Gov. Pritzker Removes Shirley Madigan As Illinois Arts Council Chair
Shower chances increase after sunset on Saturday evening, ahead of a cold front that will allow for a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday night. Wind gusts Saturday night could gust as high as 50 miles per hour. Showers linger through sunrise on Sunday. Windy and cooler for Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 50s.
A rain and snow mix is possible Sunday night through Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s, before rebounding to the 40s Tuesday through Thursday.MORE NEWS: 'I Mean, Why?' Monteclare Laundromat Manager Upset After Back-To-Back Break-Ins