CHICAGO (CBS) — Taking a break from music to tackle gun violence.
As seen on our digital streaming network, record label executive Early Walker hosted a town hall meeting at Fenger High School looking for solutions.
One came from an alderman who said it’s all about investing in our neighborhoods.
"Because Roseland should look like river north, Englewood should look like the north side. But it all comes down to investments so that you can get a job before you have the access to getting a gun at the local gas station, at the local corner store, at that cellphone shop," said Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th).
The meeting brought together politicians, police, local DJs, and even social medial influencers.
The conversation surrounding how gun violence impacts young people in the community.
Many panelists say curbing violence starts with education.