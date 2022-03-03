The Chicago Police Department’s Secretive Dealings With Confidential Informants – The CBS 2 Investigators Fight For Answers About Bad Tips And Wrong RaidsThe Chicago Police Department's program for using confidential and registered informants is shrouded in secrecy and is lacking full accountability. This important crime-fighting tool helps officers get tips on where to find illegal guns and drugs. But we found officers often simply rely on the word of informants and fail to do the police work required to verify the tips. This has led to, at least, dozens of search warrants being executed at the homes of innocent people. For months we've tried to find out how much the Chicago Police Department is spending on this crime fighting program. We also want report just how many crimes they've been able to solve because of confidential informants. We will continue to fight to get this information.