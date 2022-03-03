GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Gas prices are spiking in Chicago amid global turmoil.

On Thursday night, we found regular unleaded gas at $4.59 at Jackson Boulevard and Morgan Street in the West Loop.

Good luck for those premium guzzlers, who are paying almost $4.80.

We’re paying more than a dollar more for gas than this same time last year.

But it could be worse. In parts of Southern California, the price for regular unleaded topped $6.

The average gas prices in Los Angeles have topped $5 for the first time ever.

Oil prices spiked again Thursday following a new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russia’s oil-refinery sector. Russia is a major point of crude oil, accounting for 12 percent of the world’s supply.

