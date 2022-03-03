CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker has Shirley Madigan from her position as chair of the Illinois Arts Council.

While news of the move broke Thursday — a day after Ms. Madigan’s husband, former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, was indicted — Governor’s office spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said Ms. Madigan was removed from her position before the indictment was announced.

The Governor’s office said Pritzker will appoint a temporary chair while discussions are held to determine who would be the best permanent chair.

Ms. Madigan will remain on the council, because her term runs through 2023, and Pritzker is not allowed to withdraw an appointment in the middle of the term.

Abudayyeh said the reason for Ms. Madigan’s removal was that the governor wanted to take the council in a new direction.

Abudayyeh said Pritzker called former Speaker Madigan on Tuesday to notify him of the change, and the letter announcing the change was sent on Wednesday before the indictment against former Speaker Madigan came down.

Former Speaker Madigan was indicted late Wednesday on federal racketeering and bribery charges. Former Speaker Madigan, 79, is charged with 22 counts, on accusations of using his official position to solicit personal financial gains for himself and his associates.

The indictment claims that Madigan directed the activities of his longtime confidant Michael McClain, who in turn carried out illegal activities at the behest of Madigan. McClain is charged as a co-defendant in the indictment.

They are accused of a bribery scheme involving multiple businesses – including ComEd – in which the businesses paid Madigan’s associates as a reward for their loyalty to Madigan. Lausch said Madigan used his various political positions as part of a long-term scheme to arrange for no-show jobs for his political workers, and personal benefits for himself.

Madigan’s attorneys, Sheldon Zenner and Gil Soffer of Katten Muchin Rosenman, issued a statement saying Madigan was never involved in any criminal activity and prosecutors have overreached.