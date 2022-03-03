CHICAGO (CBS) — Only on 2.

A Chicago business hit not once, but twice in a week and the crook is caught in the act.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports from Montclare where the laundromat has clear video of who they’re looking for.

His actions caught on camera Thursday morning getting away a small amount of money. The manager is now fed-up and angry.

“Invaded. I don’t feel comfortable.”

So scared, Paty doesn’t want to give her last name and she’s worried this guy will strike again at her Chicago laundromat off Belmont Avenue.

“I mean, why? Why would he do it? Why would he come here?”

Her mind is spinning with suspicions after a guy kicked in and threw a rock at the glass front door. Making a beeline for the back office Thursday around 4:00 a.m.

“He looked very comfortable, like he knew what he was doing.”

Probably so, because exactly a week ago, there was another break-in. Paty believes it’s the same guy, comparing pictures. And he was just as comfortable both times.

“He changed his clothes twice.”

He was wearing pink shoes last Thursday night around 10:20 and black shoes 20 minutes later.

“[He] poured bleach all over my office. Over the papers. Whatever he had probably touched.”

He did get away with hundreds of dollars then. But Thursday morning, hardly anything. He struggled to break into an out-of-order ATM. And then tried cracking open debit card payment washers and dryers with keys.

“Unsuccessful. Those keys. They’re worth nothing.”

This time, he took quarters. About $10 worth.

For Paty, it’s not the money. He stole her peace of mind. Paty said she’s heard from other business owners about recent break-ins. But Chicago police have yet to put out an alert or announce an arrest here.