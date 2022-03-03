The week of February 28 – March 6 is National Adoption Week, and there are countless lovable critters right here in Chicago who need a loving home.
The Anti-Cruelty Society has partnered with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to several locations around Chicago for adoption.
On Saturday, March 5, all adoption fees at the PetSmart locations will be waived.
To view a list of available adoptable pets, click here: http://anticruelty.org/adoptable
Below is a list of where you can adopt your new best friend this Saturday:
The Anti-Cruelty Society's Everyday Adoption Center in the South Loop PetSmart
1101 S. Canal St. Chicago, IL 60607
PetSmart Andersonville5210 N. Broadway St. Chicago, IL 60640
PetSmart Evanston2221 Oakton St. Evanston, IL 60202
PetSmart Kingsbury1415 N. Kingsbury St. Chicago, IL 60642
PetSmart Wrigleyville
3740 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60613
**The Society’s River North Adoption Center on 510 N. LaSalle in Chicago will be closed on Saturday, March 5 to allow staff and volunteers to assist with the fees-waived event at all PetSmart locations.