GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:adoptable pets, Chicago Pet Adoption, Chicago pets, national adoption week, PetSmart

The week of February 28 – March 6 is National Adoption Week, and there are countless lovable critters right here in Chicago who need a loving home.

The Anti-Cruelty Society has partnered with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to several locations around Chicago for adoption.

READ MORE: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Agrees To Plea Deal, But Will Likely Avoid Actual Prison Time

On Saturday, March 5, all adoption fees at the PetSmart locations will be waived.

To view a list of available adoptable pets, click here: http://anticruelty.org/adoptable

Below is a list of where you can adopt your new best friend this Saturday:

The Anti-Cruelty Society’s Everyday Adoption Center in the South Loop PetSmart1101 S. Canal St. Chicago, IL 60607

READ MORE: Lightfoot Accused Of Profanity-Laced Tirade Against Park District Lawyers Over Christopher Columbus Statue Deal

PetSmart Andersonville5210 N. Broadway St. Chicago, IL 60640

PetSmart Evanston2221 Oakton St. Evanston, IL 60202

PetSmart Kingsbury1415 N. Kingsbury St. Chicago, IL 60642

PetSmart Wrigleyville3740 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60613

MORE NEWS: Laundromat Robbed For Second Time In A Week In Montclair Neighborhood

**The Society’s River North Adoption Center on 510 N. LaSalle in Chicago will be closed on Saturday, March 5 to allow staff and volunteers to assist with the fees-waived event at all PetSmart locations.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff