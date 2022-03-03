CHICAGO (CBS) — There have been more calls to collect items and supplies to send to Ukraine.
And now, one church in Palos Park hopes you will give and in return enjoy a Ukrainian baked goods. Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church is a busy spot Thursday morning.
"We're making pierogis. That's what Ukrainian immigrants have been doing when they came to this country," said Reverend Vasyl Sendeha. "To raise funds, to build their churches, to support one another and to organize communities. Now we're doing it again, but now it's for a different cause. To help our brothers and sisters in Ukraine."
As volunteers work to set up pierogis, cheese babkas, stuffed cabbage and more. All are available for purchase. All the money raised will go to aid Ukraine. The bake sale runs until 3:00 Thursday afternoon.
The church is located at 84th and 131st street in Palos Park.