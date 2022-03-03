GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Thursday of vehicle thefts in the Gage Park area.

Offenders would take vehicles from the street by unknown means, according to police.

Here are the incident times and locations:

  • 5100 block of South Christiana on Feb. 2, 2022, at 08:00 P.M.
  • 5600 block of South Saint Louis on Feb. 4, 2022, at 03:30 P.M.
  • 5600 block of South Oakley on Feb. 8, 2022, at 06:00 P.M.
  • 3400 block of West 52ndStreet on Feb. 12, 2022, at 12:00 P.M.
  • 2900 block of West 58thStreet on Feb. 14, 2022, at 1:00 P.M.
  • 3700 block of West 58thStreet on Feb. 16, 2022, at 9:15 P.M.
There was no description of the offenders available.

Police are reminding residents to:

  • Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.
  • Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.
  • Do not leave your car keys in the vehicle.
  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.
Anyone with information can contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

