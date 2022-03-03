CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Thursday of vehicle thefts in the Gage Park area.
Offenders would take vehicles from the street by unknown means, according to police.READ MORE: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Agrees To Plea Deal, But Will Likely Avoid Actual Prison Time
Here are the incident times and locations:
- 5100 block of South Christiana on Feb. 2, 2022, at 08:00 P.M.
- 5600 block of South Saint Louis on Feb. 4, 2022, at 03:30 P.M.
- 5600 block of South Oakley on Feb. 8, 2022, at 06:00 P.M.
- 3400 block of West 52ndStreet on Feb. 12, 2022, at 12:00 P.M.
- 2900 block of West 58thStreet on Feb. 14, 2022, at 1:00 P.M.
- 3700 block of West 58thStreet on Feb. 16, 2022, at 9:15 P.M.
There was no description of the offenders available.
Police are reminding residents to:
- Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.
- Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.
- Do not leave your car keys in the vehicle.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.
Anyone with information can contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.