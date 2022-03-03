CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people were injured during a drive-by shooting in Rogers Park Wednesday night.
Two women and a man were standing on the sidewalk, in the 7600 block of North Paulina around 9:30 p.m., when someone in a dark colored sedan fired shots.
A 31-year-old woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. A 30-yera-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition. The male victim, 28-year-old, was also shot in the leg and is in fair condition.
No arrests have been made.