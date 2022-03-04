CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl who had been shot in the head on her way home from her birthday party earlier this week has died.

Police have said Nyzireya London Moore was in a car with her family in the 7200 block of South Oakley Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, when someone started shooting from the street, and a bullet hit her in the head.

Nyzireya was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Community activist Andrew Holmes said she died Friday afternoon at the hospital.

“It’s just a sad day in Chicago, especially when we’re constantly looking at our children losing their life to this gun violence,” he said.

The day after Nyzireya was shot, Police Supt. David Brown announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting, and vowed “The Chicago Police Department will bring the full force of this department to solve this crime.”

“This was heinous, reckless, senseless, and the gangs involved – and you know who you are – we’re coming after you,” Brown said Wednesday afternoon. “We want to send a strong message to these violent offenders that this won’t be tolerated in the city of Chicago, and that there will be a price to pay in the criminal justice system for you. So the full brunt of every resource we have will bear down on the gang responsible for this. Officers will work around the clock. Our detectives will be relentless in solving this crime.”

Brown said Nyzireya had just celebrated her birthday and was on her way back from a birthday dinner with her family when she was shot.

Police sources said three men were in the area when they saw a car pass by. One of them pulled out a gun and started shooting at the car.

As this was happening, Nyzireya was with a relative in the back seat of another car that was going by.

That relative heard gunshots and then realized the girl had been hit in the back of her head.

They drove to Holy Cross Hospital, and then Nyzireya was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died on Friday.

No one was in custody. Area One detectives were investigating.

Brown said detectives are reviewing surveillance video footage to identify the cars involved in the shooting.

“But the people were on the street when this happened. So someone knows something. They can solve this crime,” he said.

The superintendent said a $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous CPD tip line at 833-408-0069 or submit a tip on the CPD website.