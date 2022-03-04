GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Adler Planetarium reopens Friday at 9 a.m.

The planetarium has been closed since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

All your favorites are still there, plus a new telescope.

Tickets need to be purchased online ahead of time and masks are optional.

