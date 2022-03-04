CHICAGO (CBS) — They enthrall and inspire us: Chicago’s structures big and small, old and new.

And amid our wonder, we might have questions: What is that at the top of this building. What is this design?

There’s a source for bite-sized answers in this fast-paced world.

It’s Jennifer McElroy, the Chicago Architecture Center’s social media director.

McElroy puts together short, easy-to-understand, videos and posts them on all the social media platforms.

Like, the Architecture Word Of The Day. For example: What is the definition of cantilever?

“I think a lot of people might think architecture is elitist, that’s it’s high-brow or something that not everyone can be a part of, and through social media I’m hoping to invite more people,” McElroy said. “I’m hoping to open this world of architecture to everybody.”

Jennifer brings a wealth of knowledge to her posts. She’s been a docent for the Chicago Architecture Center. She captured attention when–in one year alone–she went on 85 of the Center’s tours.

On Tik Tok, she’s happily able to provide the answer to this question: Was the first skyscraper built in Chicago?

“I think all Chicagoans inherently have passion for architecture in our city,” McElroy said. “It’s in our history; it’s in our blood. It’s here, the hub of architecture.”

Through her passion she offers history and explanations about Chicago’s architecture that is admired and studied around the world and is also a source of hometown pride.

Jennifer McElroy is planning many more videos.

“I’m going to until there’s nothing left to talk about, which is never.”