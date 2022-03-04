CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy with temperatures holding steady overnight through Saturday morning in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Look for a breezy southeast wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.READ MORE: Shutting Down Eisenhower Expressway To Do Stunts Doesn't Even Warrant Penalties; Illinois Lawmakers Want To Change That
A strong south wind will boost temperatures to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday afternoon. A high of 66° in Chicago would be the warmest temperature since Dec. 16 and more than 20 degrees above average.
An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon, but scattered showers and storms are likely by the mid to late evening. A few storms could be strong, producing gusty winds and small hail. The best chance for a strong thunderstorm will be areas west of Chicago.
Rainfall amounts will be under a third of an inch for most locations.
READ MORE: Driver Killed When Car Crashes Into Pole, Fragments Into Pieces In Wheaton
Rain chances decrease by sunrise Sunday. Windy and cooler for Sunday with highs around 50 degrees.
Monday will feature a chance for a rain and snow mix, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Highs rebound back to the 40s on Tuesday with lots of sunshine.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 38°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy. Showers and storms likely in the evening. High 66°
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. High 50°