Shutting Down Eisenhower Expressway To Do Stunts Doesn't Even Warrant Penalties; Illinois Lawmakers Want To Change That It was the video that left so many of us, and you, shocked – people standing in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway while drivers did donuts. Believe it or not, such acts won’t land someone in jail. But as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, that could be changing following our investigation.

Driver Killed When Car Crashes Into Pole, Fragments Into Pieces In WheatonA driver was killed late Friday afternoon when a car crashed into a traffic light pole on Butterfield Road in Wheaton and ended up splitting into multiple parts.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Steady Overnight, Climbing To 66 SaturdayIt will be mostly cloudy with temperatures holding steady overnight through Saturday morning in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Catching Up With Deepti From 'Love Is Blind'CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has a chat with Deepti from "Love is Blind," and asks her all about the show, the reunion, and what's next for her.