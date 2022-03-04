CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Chicago police officers were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side early Friday morning.
Police responded to the area of Independence and Harrison avenues, outside of The Original Maxwell Street, around 3:30 a.m.
According to the Chicago Police Department, two off-duty officers were at a restaurant, The Original Maxwell Street in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard, around 3:30 a.m.
Police said an officer waiting in line saw a man drop a handgun from his waistband. Before the officer could respond, the offender picked up the weapon and started shooting, hitting the officer. A second officer inside a police vehicle was also shot.
Chicago police said one officer was shot in the leg and the second officer suffered a graze wound to the head.
Police said the offender dropped the weapon, fled the scene and was taken into custody by a responding undercover officer.
The wounded officers were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown described the shooting as an “ambush” and said the officers did not fire shots at the offender.
Brown said the offender’s weapon was recovered.
CPD will provide an update at 9:30 a.m.
This is a developing story.