CHICAGO (CBS)– Get ready for the warmest weather of the year.
Temperature will be in the low 40s on Friday with some sun and breezy conditions.
READ MORE: Two Chicago Police Officers Shot During Ambush In Lawndale; Suspect In Custody
By Saturday, highs reach the upper 60s, nearing 70 degrees. First Alert Weather models show rain chances with thunderstorms late in the afternoon and night. By Sunday morning, rain clears and temperatures fall to the 50s.
READ MORE: The Adler Planetarium Reopens Friday After 2 Years
By Monday, a morning rain and snow mix changes to all snow.
MORE NEWS: 'Whatever They're Doing... It's Not Working:' Violent Crime On CTA Trains And Platforms Has Many Alarmed
Snow continues through much of Monday evening.