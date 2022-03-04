CHICAGO (CBS) — From Yeezy to Ye, Kanye West has been on a rollercoaster of success and scrutiny over the past two decades. Filmmaker Coodie Simmons went along for the ride when it all started in Chicago. He turned his public access TV show into all-access to produce a critically acclaimed movie, “Jeen-yuhs,” that was 20 years in the making.

Back in the late 90’s, the universe connected Coodie Simmons, and his camera, with fellow South Sider Kanye West, long before he was a global hip hop superstar.

“He actually produced the music, and he was on stage, and he was so charismatic. He had that crowd going. I was like, ‘Yo, he’s gonna be the one,’ and I just seen Grammys in his future, and I said I’m gonna document to see if he win these Grammys,” Simmons said.

In 2001, Simmons took a leap of faith and followed West from Chicago to New York.

“So many people were like, ‘Why you filming Kanye? What is it about him?’ I was like, ‘Dude, you’ll see,’” he said.

Despite initial rejection as a rapper from Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records, the world would soon see West’s immense talent, and rise to fame and riches. With over 20 years of his exclusive footage, Simmons is telling their story in the Netflix documentary: “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.”

“This project was definitely ordained by God,” Simmons said. “It’s been amazing. Definitely, to see the message that we’re trying to get out; the message of everybody’s a genius.”

“It’s incredible to see it finally just come to life and the world to watch it with us,” said Jeen-Yuhs lead writer J. Ivy. “Big big shoutout to Coodie, cause he had the vision to put that camera on him, and we’re all here because of it.”

Some of the most intimate and emotional scenes show West with his mother, Donda, who passed away in 2007.

“Donda West was a big big part of Kanye’s success, and it shows when you watch the movie, how supportive she was. She believed in him so much, he couldn’t help but believe in himself,” Simmons said.

Simmons and West have had their differences over the years, but their connection was clear at the recent documentary premiere in Los Angeles.

Simmons said it felt like true reconciliation.

“For sure. Every moment I get with Kanye, when we in person with each other, it feel like peace and love,” he said. “No excuses for whatever Kanye did and said, but it just let you know that nobody’s perfect. As much as you want Kanye to be perfect and the superman that he said he is, everybody’s not perfect”

Baker: “From channel zero, public access, on the grind here in Chicago to now this international stage showcasing your creative genius, how gratifying is it?”

Simmons: “Long time coming, but it’s so much more that we plan to do.”

And we have a special CBS 2 connection to Simmons. His sister, Wendy Simmons, is one of our editors on the morning show. Wendy was at the “Jeen-Yuhs” documentary premiere, sitting right next to Kanye West himself. She is so proud of her big brother, who’s still Clarence to her.