CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are looking for three men in connection with an attack on the CTA Red Line.
Tuesday night, the offenders took a passenger’s iPhone by force at the CTA State Street and Grand Avenue CTA station.
When the victim tried to get his phone back, he was attacked.
It’s been a violent week for CTA riders, with assaults almost every day.
In response to the violence, the CTA is sending out security guards in key areas both overnight and during the day to try to address these crimes.