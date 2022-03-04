GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Contract Negotiations, Proviso East District 209, teachers strike

CHICAGO (CBS) — High school students in District 209 in the west suburbs aren’t in class Friday.

Teachers are on the picket line after failing to agree on a new contract with the district.

With teachers on strike, that means no class for Proviso East, Proviso West, and Proviso Math and Science Academy Friday.

The district offered a 9% salary increase over three years — but the union is asking for an increase of more than 13%.

The next bargaining session is Monday. Students are off then for Pulaski Day.

