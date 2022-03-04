CHICAGO (CBS) — High school students in District 209 in the west suburbs aren’t in class Friday.
Teachers are on the picket line after failing to agree on a new contract with the district.READ MORE: Two Chicago Police Officers Shot During Ambush In Lawndale; Suspect In Custody
With teachers on strike, that means no class for Proviso East, Proviso West, and Proviso Math and Science Academy Friday.READ MORE: Here's How You Can Help Ukrainian Refugees
The district offered a 9% salary increase over three years — but the union is asking for an increase of more than 13%.MORE NEWS: Lightfoot Says Lawsuit Accusing Her Of Obscene Tirade Over Columbus Statue Deal Is 'Wholly Lacking In Merit'
The next bargaining session is Monday. Students are off then for Pulaski Day.