By Sabrina Franza

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The COVID-19 pandemic is fueling another medical condition – eating disorders are at an all-time high.

CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza met Friday with a college freshman at Northwestern University who told her story of her road to recovery – with hopes to inspire others impacted during their months in isolation.

“I feel like the thought is just like, ‘Oh, that could never be me,’” said Lucy Sayah, “and like, I thought that for such a long time too.”

Sayah is studying economics at Northwestern.

“Northwestern has been my dream for so long that I knew that I couldn’t miss out on it – like I was willing to do literally anything to get to this point,” she said.

Two years ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, Sayah was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa. She spent most of her senior year of high school in treatment – right up until one day, she fight to overcome the disorder.

“I actually discharged from treatment a week before coming to Northwestern,” Sayah said.

The National Eating Disorder Association reports a huge increase in their call volume for all types of eating disorders. There were 25,855 at the start of 2020, and 53,423 at the end of 2021 – an increase of 107 percent over the last two years.

“In-person treatment may not have been available,” said Lauren Smolar, vice president of mission for the National Eating Disorders Association. “Their support systems might not have been as accessible.”

While many things seem to be returning to some degree of pre-pandemic normal, Sayah said she is not confident that some habits started in the pandemic will go just as easily.

“If people start like avoiding events with food, or missing out on birthday parties or things like that, or telling their friends, you know, ‘Oh, I’m not hungry,’ or if you notice them like suddenly gaining interest in working out when they didn’t really have an interest like that before – it’s usually, it can be a very subtle change,” Sayah said. “It can be things that people wouldn’t think twice about.”

These are all warning signs for which to look out.

“Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of any mental illness, second to opioid abuse,” Smolar said.

While Sayah is now living out her dreams at Northwestern, she also has a warning.

“It took so much away from me, and I would hate for it to take anymore from any other person,” she said.

Sayah hopes her story will inspire others to look out for themselves and one another.

If you or someone you know needs help, or if you’re not sure where to start looking for advice, call or text the National Eating Disorders Helpline at (800) 931-2237.