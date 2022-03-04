CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out in an apartment building in Little Italy Friday afternoon.
As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the fire broke out on the upper floor of the three-story apartment building at 908 S. Loomis St., just north of Taylor Street.
The building has masonry walls on the outside, but a combustible interior.
Firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack and put out the blaze. By just before 4 p.m., firefighters were in overhaul mode – opening up walls and ceilings and looking for hot spots.
Black soot staining was seen around the holes that were cut in the roof and the windows were also blown out on the third floor – indicating where the fire was most intense.
Loomis Street was closed Friday afternoon between Polk Street and Roosevelt Road. Ashland Avenue or Racine Avenue are advised as alternatives.
The cause of the fire was not known late Friday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.