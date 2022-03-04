by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged in the brutal beating death of a father of three while he was hanging Christmas lights at his home in Gage Park in December, as part of a violent string of robberies stretching from the North Side to the South Side.

Police Supt. David Brown said the murder of 49-year-old Jose Tellez was one of a string of 14 robberies committed by Moises Barrios and Pedro Mendiola on Dec. 11, 2021.

Tellez was hanging Christmas lights outside of his home on the 3500 block of West 58th Street around 6:30 p.m. that day, when Barrios and Mendiola pulled up and attacked him.

Brown said Barrios and Mendiola repeatedly hit Tellez in the head and face with a baseball bat and crowbar as his daughter watched from inside their house.

Tellez’s daughter tried to get her brother to help their father, but by then, the two men had already killed him and fled the scene.

“There are no words, really, for this senseless and heinous act of violence, and there are no words that can lessen the pain and trauma Mr. Tellez’s daughter and family have endured. When one life is claimed by such senseless violence, that’s one life too many,” Brown said. “This is a horrendous crime, and we stand here united to say that we will not allow such atrocities to happen in Gage Park, or in any community here in this great city.”

Police and prosecutors said the attack on Tellez was one of a string of 14 robberies stretching from the North Side to the South Side over a span of more than four hours that day, during which the pair robbed and beat several victims with a baseball bat and a crowbar.

“They wreaked havoc, committing multiple robberies, and attacking multiple people during this timeframe,” Brown said.

“It’s not just the murder of Mr. Tellez. There were 14 victims involved in this spree. One man dead, brutally murdered in front of his daughter. A community terrorized,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said.

Barrios and Mendiola both face more than 20 felony charges.

Mendiola, 21, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, 12 counts of armed robbery, nine counts of aggravated battery, four counts of criminal damage to property, one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of burglary, and one count of aggravated unlawful restraint.

Barrios, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, 10 counts of armed robbery, nine counts of aggravated battery, four counts of criminal damage to property, and one count of burglary.

Both are set to appear for bond hearings on Friday.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Barrios was arrested on the day of the attacks, and charged with one of the robberies, and has remained in custody as police gathered evidence to link him and Mendiola to the rest of the attacks.

Detectives were able to conduct a search warrant on Barrios’ vehicle, and recovered the bat and crowbar used in the attacks, leading to fingerprint and DNA evidence linking him and Mendiola to the robberies and Tellez’s murder.

Deenihan said “it took a long time to put everything together” in the case, because of the sheer number of attacks. While detectives were able together video from multiple locations involved in the crime spree, Deenihan said the video evidence in Tellez’s murder was the weakest footage in the case.

By tracking the car Barrios and Mendiola were driving, and using the DNA and fingerprint evidence, Deenihan said detectives ultimately were able to link all the crimes together.