CHICAGO (CBS) — An accused carjacker is in critical condition after crashing a stolen PT Cruiser Friday afternoon.
Lake County Sheriff's office said around 1 a.m. deputies found the 20-year-old Kenosha man unconscious after crashing the car overnight in Volo, in Lake County.
The Chrysler was taken from a Round Lake Beach woman minutes earlier.
The victim says she pulled over to help a man she thought was a stranded driver.
The offender was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges for the offender are pending.