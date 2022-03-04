Driver Killed When Car Crashes Into Pole, Fragments Into Pieces In WheatonA driver was killed late Friday afternoon when a car crashed into a traffic light pole on Butterfield Road in Wheaton and ended up splitting into multiple parts.

Northwestern Freshman Has A Warning With Eating Disorders At All-Time High Since COVID PandemicThe COVID-19 pandemic is fueling another medical condition – eating disorders are at an all-time high. CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza met Friday with a college freshman at Northwestern University who told her story of her road to recovery.

Pair Charged With Beating Man To Death While He Was Hanging Christmas Lights In December, During String Of 14 Violent Robberies"This is a horrendous crime, and we stand here united to say that we will not allow such atrocities to happen in Gage Park, or in any community here in this great city," Police Supt. David Brown said.

Nonprofit UCAN Says $21 Million Infusion Will Make A Difference Against Violent Crime In ChicagoWe’ve tracked a steady rise in violent crime across the city here at CBS 2, and a longstanding nonprofit says it has plans to make a dent in it.