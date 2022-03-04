CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s office needs help naming two new canine members.
The sheriff's office is still choosing which pair of German shepherds will make the cut to join the canine unit, and wants local students to help them come up with names for the dogs.
The canine unit already has five dogs – Boomer, Dax, Duke, Ranno, and Ryker – who were named by kids from the area.
Any students in Lake County, Illinois, in grades K-12 can participate by submitting name ideas online.
The rules of the naming process are as follows:
- Public, private, and homeschooled students are invited to participate
- Children must have the permission of their teacher/school and/or parent/guardian
- Children must be sponsored by their teacher or parent/guardian
- Children must be currently enrolled (or homeschooled) in grades K-12
- One entry per student is allowed, per dog (two entries total)
- All of the information on the form is required for vote to be counted
- The winning name will be selected by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office
The department will pick the winning names, and students who chose the winning names will be invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the new canines.
The deadline to submit a name is noon on March 25. The link to submit name ideas is on the sheriff’s website.