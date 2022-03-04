GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Northwestern University, Northwestern University Dance Marathon

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The Northwestern University Dance Marathon is back, and rockin’.

The 48th annual dance marathon is happening in person for the first time in two years. The fancy footwork started at 7 p.m. Friday, and won’t stop until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Over the decades, the dance marathon has brought in more than $20 million benefiting nearly three dozen charities.

Chicago Youth Programs – a nonprofit that works to improve the life opportunities and health of young people in low-income Chicago neighborhoods – is this year’s primary beneficiary.

The Daily Northwestern reported that organizers are requiring masks in the tent where the dancing is taking place.

