Shutting Down Eisenhower Expressway To Do Stunts Doesn't Even Warrant Penalties; Illinois Lawmakers Want To Change That It was the video that left so many of us, and you, shocked – people standing in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway while drivers did donuts. Believe it or not, such acts won’t land someone in jail. But as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, that could be changing following our investigation.

DuPage County Jail Inmates Get Gang Tattoos Removed, Look To Cut Ties With PastsInked inmates are getting their old jail tattoos removed as part of a new program at the DuPage County Jail.

Carlos Matthews, Only Black Player On One Of Evanston's First Hockey Teams In The 60s, Connects With One Of Today's Trailblazers After Seeing Himself In Our ReportDuring Black History Month, we introduced you to a young hockey player from Evanston named Ari Sushinski, who is the first Black girl ever to make the Evanston Hockey boys’ varsity team. That story reached a very special man in Wheeling – who was watching our report, and was surprised to find himself as a part of it.

Two Chicago Police Officers Shot During Ambush In Lawndale; Suspect In CustodyTwo Chicago police officers were shot on the West Side early Friday morning.