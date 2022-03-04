EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The Northwestern University Dance Marathon is back, and rockin’.
The 48th annual dance marathon is happening in person for the first time in two years. The fancy footwork started at 7 p.m. Friday, and won’t stop until 1 a.m. Sunday.READ MORE: Shutting Down Eisenhower Expressway To Do Stunts Doesn't Even Warrant Penalties; Illinois Lawmakers Want To Change That
Over the decades, the dance marathon has brought in more than $20 million benefiting nearly three dozen charities.READ MORE: DuPage County Jail Inmates Get Gang Tattoos Removed, Look To Cut Ties With Pasts
Chicago Youth Programs – a nonprofit that works to improve the life opportunities and health of young people in low-income Chicago neighborhoods – is this year’s primary beneficiary.MORE NEWS: Carlos Matthews, Only Black Player On One Of Evanston's First Hockey Teams In The 60s, Connects With One Of Today's Trailblazers After Seeing Himself In Our Report
The Daily Northwestern reported that organizers are requiring masks in the tent where the dancing is taking place.