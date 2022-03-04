Pair Charged With Beating Man To Death While He Was Hanging Christmas Lights In December, During String Of 14 Violent RobberiesThis is a horrendous crime, and we stand here united to say that we will not allow such atrocities to happen in Gage Park, or in any community here in this great city," Police Supt. David Brown said.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps Warming Up Heading Into The WeekendPartly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-40s. Upper 30s and low 40s tonight with a breezy southeast wind.

Two Chicago Police Officers Shot During Ambush In Lawndale; Suspect In CustodyTwo Chicago police officers were shot on the West Side early Friday morning.

Chicago Man Charged In Brutal Beating Of Elderly Couple In Irving ParkA Chicago man has been charged in the brutal beating on an elderly couple after they got off the Blue Line near Irving Park.