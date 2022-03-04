WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A driver was killed late Friday afternoon when a car crashed into a traffic light pole on Butterfield Road in Wheaton and ended up splitting into multiple parts.
As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the accident happened around 5 p.m. at Butterfield and Orchard roads, about a mile west of Naperville Road.
The car slammed into the traffic pole at a high speed, and wrapped around the pole. The vehicle then fragmented into pieces.
Part of the vehicle was left at the base of the pole, but other parts ended up several feet away after going airborne.
The rear end of the car with the trunk and the back wheels landed far off in the brush on the side of the road. The engine framework, the firewall, and the front instrument panel ended up next to the road in a ditch, and the front wheels were left in the middle of the road.
DuPage County Sheriff’s police and Wheaton police were at the scene. The DuPage County Coroner’s office is also expected.