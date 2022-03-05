CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is in custody and two others remain on the loose following a burglary at a restaurant in the Loop early Saturday morning.
Police said around 5:55 a.m., three offenders forced their way into The Gage restaurant at 24 S. Michigan Ave. and grabbed property inside.
One out of the three offenders was placed into custody and charges are pending. The other two offenders fled the scene, according to police.
No word on what was taken from the restaurant. Area Three Detectives are investigating.
No further information is available.