CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in the shootings of two Chicago Police officers outside a West Side hotdog stand Friday.
Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other things.READ MORE: CPD Team Takes Polar Plunge To Support Special Olympics In Illinois
Police say just before dawn Friday at The Original Maxwell Street at Harrison Street and Independence Boulevard near the Eisenhower Expressway in Lawndale, Harris-Caldwell was standing in line and reached into his pocket to pull out money when a gun fell out.
The man then opened fire on two officers who were on a lunch break.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
One officer was hit in the leg. A bullet grazed the other officer’s head.
Harris-Caldwell was arrested a short time later. He is expected in bond court Sunday.MORE NEWS: Driver Killed When Car Crashed Into Pole Identified As Wheaton Warrenville South Student
The officers were recovering Saturday evening.