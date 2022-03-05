CHICAGO (CBS) – This weekend, Bank of America cardholders can visit eight of the city’s museums and cultural institutions as part of their ‘Museums on Us’ program.
The program provides free general admission to Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and U.S. Trust credit and debit cardholders including the recently reopened Adler Planetarium.
Cardholders can visit:
- Adler Planetarium
- Art Institute of Chicago
- Chicago History Museum
- DuSable Museum of African American History
- Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center
- Morton Arboretum (Lisle)
- Museum of Contemporary Art
- Shedd Aquarium (Sundays only)
Visitors will have to present their credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain general admission. Guests are not eligible for free admission.
The Program runs March 5-6, and the first weekend of each month.