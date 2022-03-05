CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms moving out of Iowa where there is an ongoing tornado outbreak Saturday night are significant. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are possible in the Chicago area.
Round one of storms will be weaker and arrive around 8 p.m. This could bring gusty storms and downpours.
READ MORE: 'Suddenly The Pepper Spray Comes Out': Police Warning Of String Of Carjackings On Chicago's West Side
Round two of storms will come along with a cold front and will include the possibility of tornadoes.
READ MORE: Driver Killed When Car Crashes Into Pole Identified As Wheaton Warrenville South Student
The greater threat is the western fringe of the Chicago area, but storms may persist as they move east toward the metro after midnight.
Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with partly cloudy skies. High will reach 50 degrees.MORE NEWS: Shutting Down Eisenhower Expressway To Do Stunts Doesn't Even Warrant Penalties; Illinois Lawmakers Want To Change That
Rain may change to snow early Monday leading to minor accumulation of less than 2 inches.