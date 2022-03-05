CHICAGO (CBS) — There is no relief in sight for rising gas prices. The average price for a gallon of gas shot up again Saturday in the Chicago area.

The prices — $4.39 for regular and $5.19 for premium at one South Loop station — have some people in Chicago second guessing filling up their tanks entirely.

“Gas prices are through the roof,” said Israel Olopo. “I’m going to be like this person and probably only grab two gallons myself. You find a good price closer to $4, which is unbelievable to say, you just go for that.”

Even though he anticipates prices going up even more, he says a few gallons is all he gan swing for now.

Gas prices are soaring as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his war in Ukraine, but why?

“The United States and Saudi Arabia are the biggest oil producers, and Russia is right behind us,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA. “When production of oil begins to be a concern, people get worried, the markets get worried, and that’s when gas prices go up.”

Earlier Saturday, Illinois voters hopped on a Zoom to show their support for blocking Russian oil imports, a decision — amid other factors like seasonal price changes and staffing issues caused by the pandemic — that experts say would make prices go up even more.

“To reflect more of a disruption to the tight oil supplies that are already in place,” said Hart.

CBS 2 asked some if they would be OK with paying more to support the war in Ukraine.

“Absolutely not, no,” said Eisa Hashii. “We have to survive here first.”

“It’s a good cause,” said Olopo. “We all need help some time or another.”

AAA said the average price for regular gas in Chicago Saturday was $4.16 — up 6 cents from Friday.

Some drivers said when filling up is essential to their livelihoods, these prices are painful.

“I’m a truck driver also, in addition to my personal car,” said Hashii. “Diesel is at $4.50. It’s really hard to survive.”

Experts say Russian oil accounts for 10% of the United States’ imports. On Friday the White House said it is considering a “range of options” when it comes to that 10%.

Meanwhile, AAA recommends paying cash at the gas station if you can, doing your errands for the week all in one trip and slowing down on the roads to optimize fuel economy.