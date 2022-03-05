‘CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s nothing quite like getting bold and getting cold to wake you up and start your day off right. Members of Team CPD and Company took a dip in a water tank Saturday to support Special Olympics in Illinois.
Each dip means more money donated to the cause.
It was just one part of a big fundraiser Saturday morning at Cork and Kerry in Beverly.
The event also featured the CPD Pipes and Drums.
Organizers say they are grateful the warm hearted officers showed how cool it is to help others.
The event was part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a statewide effort to raise money for Special Olympians in Illinois and to raise awareness of their special talents.
On Sunday the Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago starts at 10 a.m. at North Avenue Beach. About 3,500 people are signed up and organizers say they're on track to hit the $2 million goal with donations accepted through the end of March.
All funds raised help cover costs, inlcuding athletes’ transportation, uniforms and equipment.