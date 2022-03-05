GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — An active weekend with ups and downs, and a few storms this evening.

Today:

Breezy and mostly cloudy. High 66. Showers and a few storms are possible this evening.

Tonight:

Storms possible. Windy and colder. Low 40.

Tomorrow:

Windy and colder. Partly cloudy. High 50.

A rain and snow mix is possible on Monday leading to light accumulation After that, seasonable temperatures and sunshine are expected for most of next week.

