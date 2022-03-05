CHICAGO (CBS) — An active weekend with ups and downs, and a few storms this evening.
Today:
Breezy and mostly cloudy. High 66. Showers and a few storms are possible this evening.
Tonight:
Storms possible. Windy and colder. Low 40.
Tomorrow:
Windy and colder. Partly cloudy. High 50.
A rain and snow mix is possible on Monday leading to light accumulation After that, seasonable temperatures and sunshine are expected for most of next week.