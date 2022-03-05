CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot while in his living room early Saturday morning just after midnight in the Avalon Park area.
Police said around 12:42 p.m., A 54-year-old man was in the living room of his home on the 8400 block of South Cregier when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain.
The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the thigh after a bullet traveled through his front window. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is listed in good condition.
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.