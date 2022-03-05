CHICAGO (CBS) – Time to meet the PAWS Pet of the Week.
Cobbler is a one-year-old hound mix who loves being active just as much as he loves stuffed toys.
Cobbler likes to romp around with other dogs after a proper introduction.
When he’s done playing, Cobbler will snuggle next to you or crawl into your lap, even though he’s just a little too big.

He is looking for an experienced family ready to continue training this smart boy and help him navigate the sometimes-overwhelming sights and sounds of the city.
He'd like to live in a home with adults and older children in a quieter area.
Make an appointment to adopt or foster Cobbler, or many other adorable dogs and cats at pawschicago.org.