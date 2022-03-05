CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police say someone shot at two police officers while they were patrolling the city’s West Pullman neighborhood Saturday night.
Police said the officers were heading northbound in the 11500 block of South Perry aroudn 9 p.m. when they saw a man holding a handgun between two houses.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
The officers then backed up in their vehicle to get another look and the person shot at them, hitting the rear passenger tire of their squad car.READ MORE: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
The shooter then ran away, police said.
The officers were not struck and did not return fire.MORE NEWS: Over 22,000 ComEd Customers Affected By Outages Due To Severe Weather In Chicago Area
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.