CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses of thefts at cannabis dispensaries in Wicker Park and Bucktown neighborhoods.
A group of three to four offenders walked into dispensaries and ask about products and leave but return with garbage bags filling them with products and leave with stolen products totaling thousands of dollars.READ MORE: State Rep LaShawn Ford To Host Virtual Cannabis Licensing Town Hall
Incident time and location:
- 2018 N Damen Ave (CBD Kratom) Feb. 28, 2022, at 9:45 p.m.
- 2112 W Division St (SmokePost CBD) Feb. 28, 2022, at 9:54 p.m.
Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders and the vehicle used to flee the scene
Police are reminding businesses to:
- Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.
- If possible, only allow one person at a time into the business, and utilize a locking door mechanism.
- Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional and recording.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender
Anyone with information can contact the Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.