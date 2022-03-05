Bulls Fall To Bucks For Fourth Straight LossThe Milwaukee Bucks beat the Bulls on Friday night.

Carlos Matthews, Only Black Player On One Of Evanston's First Hockey Teams In The 60s, Connects With One Of Today's Trailblazers After Seeing Himself In Our ReportDuring Black History Month, we introduced you to a young hockey player from Evanston named Ari Sushinski, who is the first Black girl ever to make the Evanston Hockey boys’ varsity team. That story reached a very special man in Wheeling – who was watching our report, and was surprised to find himself as a part of it.

Iowa Pulls Away From Northwestern In Big Ten Conference Tourney QuarterfinalsMonika Czinano scored 21 points, Caitlin Clark had a double-double and No. 12 Iowa pulled away from Northwestern for a win in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Friday night.

Williamson Lifts Loyola Past Bradley In MVCLucas Williamson registered 13 points as Loyola Chicago topped Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

DeBrincat Scores In OT As Blackhawks Beat Keith, Edmonton OilersAlex DeBrincat scored 2:23 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Duncan Keith and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Williams Helps No. 20 Illinois To Win Over Penn StateDa’Monte Williams made four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 14 points, helping No. 20 Illinois hold off Penn State on Thursday night.