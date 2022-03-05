CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago area volunteers spent hours Saturday preparing shipments of much needed medical supplies for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Medical Assocation of North America collected and organized nearly 50 tons of donations in Bensenville, including IV infusion solutions, stitches, and antibiotics, among other supplies.
The donations are split into three categories: hospitals, surgical and frontline materials.
Their first flight of donations left Wednesday.
Saturday they sorted donations and got them ready for shipment while also hunting down more planes for even more supplies they expect to collect.
The organizer says they expect the plane holding these medical supplies to fly sometime this week.