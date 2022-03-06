CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot while attending a party in the South Shore neighborhood Sunday around midnight.
Police said the men were in the vestibule of a building in the 6900 block of South Oglesby where there was a large party in one of the apartments, shots were then fired by an unknown offender.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Gresham
One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left calf and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Winds Bring Colder Temps, Snow Returns Beginning Of The Week
Both victims refused to answer any questions about the incident when asked by officers.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.