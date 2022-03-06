CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for two people who stole a cellphone and assaulted a passenger on a CTA Green Line platform in the Washington Park neighborhood in February.
Around 12:01 a.m., the offenders approached the passenger at the Green Line stop at 319 E. 51st St. and took a cell phone by force from the victim’s hand. When the passenger attempted to retrieve his phone, he was attacked by the offenders, according to authorities.READ MORE: Water Shut Off For Most Of Dixmoor After Leak Results In Low Pressure
The offenders are described as an African American man, 18-20 years of age, light-skinned, wearing a gray stocking hat, dark-colored hooded jacket with a fur collar, and dark pants. The second offender is described as an African American woman, 18-20 years of age, wearing a black hooded jacket, dark pants.READ MORE: 3 Men Shot Inside Bowling Alley In Wood Dale
Authorities remind passengers to:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Dial 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity immediately.
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant.
- Provide the information to the police.
Anyone with information can call mass transit detectives at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.