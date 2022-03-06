CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in the shootings of two Chicago Police officers outside a West Side hotdog stand Friday.
Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other things.
Police say just before dawn Friday at The Original Maxwell Street at Harrison Street and Independence Boulevard near the Eisenhower Expressway in Lawndale, Harris-Caldwell was standing in line and reached into his pocket to pull out money when a gun fell out.
The man then opened fire on two officers who were on a lunch break.
One officer was hit in the leg. A bullet grazed the other officer’s head — both are recovering.
Caldwell did not appear in bond court Sunday due to being in the hospital for back problems. He is set on $1 million bail.
He is due in court on March 8.