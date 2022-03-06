CHICAGO (CBS) — A wintry mix will move into the Chicago area overnight Sunday and bring a light accumulation for Monday morning. Impacts should be minimal, but it will affect the morning commute.
Sunday night brings in that wintry mix including rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. All will be light and eventual change mostly to snow.
Expect snow showers Monday, mainly in the morning with a light accumulation of about 1 inch to 2 inches. Isolated areas could get 3 inches or more. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s.