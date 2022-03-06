CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed and six others were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago.

The first shooting to take place after 5 p.m. on Friday left one man dead, police said. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the South Chicago neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. to find an unidentified man lying on the ground in the 8200 block of South Cooles. The man, identified as about 20 years old, had been shot multiple times in the torso. He was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In an incident early Saturday, a 54-year-old man was shot while in his own living room in the 8400 block of South Cregier in the Stony Island Park neighborhood. The man heard multiple shots around 12:15 a.m. and was shot once in the thigh when a bullet came through the front window of his home. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the eye in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Police say the 16-year-old was in a home in the 1400 block of East 62nd Place around 4:15 p.m. when someone came in through the door and shot him. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Saturday evening a 33-year-old woman was shot when she refused to allow someone banging on the door into her home in the 1500 block of East 67th in Woodlawn. The woman would not open the door, so an unknown shooter fired through the door, striking her in the right thigh. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

In a case that left no one injured, Chicago police say someone shot at two police officers while they were patrolling the city’s West Pullman neighborhood Saturday night. Police said the officers were heading northbound in the 11500 block of South Perry aroudn 9 p.m. when they saw a man holding a handgun between two houses. The officers then backed up in their vehicle to get another look and the person shot at them, hitting the rear passenger tire of their squad car. The shooter then ran away, police said. The officers were not struck and did not return fire.

No one is in custody in any of these incidents.