CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms passed through the Chicago area Saturday night leaving more than 22,000 ComEd customers without power.
According to the company, 381 outages had left 22,350 of the its more than 4 million customers without power as of just before midnight Saturday.
Storms moved into the area after ripping through Iowa, where tornadoes left several people dead.
This is a developing story.