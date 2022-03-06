CHICAGO (CBS) — Ukrainian groups in Chicago raised a huge custom made Ukrainian flag high above Chicago’s Near West Side.
Real estate developer Sterling Bay says it is the largest Ukrainian flag in the United States.
It now sits atop the company’s 200 foot “grand flagpole” on Grand Avenue in Fulton Market.
The flag is 30 feet by 60 feet and is visible from the nearby Kennedy Expressway.
And as its nation’s flag flies above the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago, a silent show of support graces the building’s gate.
People have been leaving bouquets of flowers there along with prayers for peace.
The consulate is located near Huron and State on the city’s North Side.