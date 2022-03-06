CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen is facing charges in the murder of a man found stabbed to death in the Kenwood neighborhood on Feb. 25in February.
Keante McShan, 18, of Chicago, is charged with first degree murder and armed robbery, police said.
Around 6 a.m. on Feb. 25, a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 4900 block of South Greenwood with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
McShan was arrested on March 4 and scheduled to appear in court on March 6.