CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot while standing outside in the Gresham neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Police said around 2:08 a.m., the 30-year-old victim was standing outside when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who fled the scene. The victim ran towards a house and collapsed in the doorway.
The victim was transported to Christ Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in critical condition. The victim was unable to provide further details due to the severity of his injuries.
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.