CHICAGO (CBS) — Accompanied by the Shannon Rovers, some hearty souls took the Chicago Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach Sunday morning.
The plunge raises money and awareness for the Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children's charities.
About 4,000 people participated — including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot!
This is the 22nd year of the Chicago Polar Plunge, and so far this year, around $1.6 million has been raised. The goal is $2 million.
You can still help. Donations are being accepted through this month at chicagopolarplunge.com.